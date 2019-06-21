In happy news for all sea mammals, a pair of beluga whales have been moved to their new home in the cool coastal waters of Iceland following an epic journey from a Chinese marine park.

The two belugas, Xiaohui (Little Grey) and Xiaobai (Little White) were both born in the wild but were captured at the age of two and bought up by the Shanghai Changfeng Ocean World where they became performers.

In 2012, a British firm, Merlin Entertainment, bought the park and decided the belugas should be released from captivity. However, it was feared that the two animals wouldn’t be able to survive in the wild on their own.

So, instead, a beluga sanctuary has been established in Klettsvik Bay off the Icelandic island of Heimaey. Xiaohui and Xiaobai are its first two residents.

Of course, the 9,000-kilometer move from Shanghai to Iceland was quite the complicated journey for the 4-meter-long belugas, involving months of preparation and training, along with a Boeing 747 stocked with enough herring to satisfy their appetites.

The two touched down in Iceland on Wednesday. They have been released into special pools where researchers can keep an eye on them and make sure they aren’t suffering any ill effects from their journey.

TOUCHDOWN ✈️🐳 Little Grey & Little White have arrived safely in #Iceland after their special @Cargolux_Intl flight from #China. The whales are in good health and our care team will continue to assess their well-being as they continue on their journey to Heimaey island! pic.twitter.com/8qpuyS9Loc — Beluga Sanctuary (@BelugaSanctuary) June 19, 2019

We are pleased to report that the last leg of the journey was a success and Little Grey and Little White were transferred to the new care pool. They are both doing well! pic.twitter.com/SuWYiQe7vp — Beluga Sanctuary (@BelugaSanctuary) June 20, 2019

Eventually, they’ll be released into the bay where they’ll have a netted-off area of 32,000 square meters to swim around in — slightly more roomy than their tank in western Shanghai.