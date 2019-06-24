The mega-city of Chongqing has added yet another unusual architectural attraction in the form of a kids’ slide at a metro stop.

Built at Yudong Station of the Chongqing Rail Transit, the 10-meter-high spiral slide allows commuters to quickly descend to ground level in just a few seconds.

For safety reasons, in order to slide down, kids must be 8 years old or older and adults must weigh under 100 kilograms (220 pounds). Also, you can’t be drunk or have any sharp objects in your pockets.

Recently, such slides have also been making appearances at shopping malls in China, starting with a five-story one that opened in Shanghai in 2017.

[Images via NetEase]