A father had to be rescued by firefighters after he got his head stuck in the frame of a stool while playing with his son earlier this month. In response to his dear old dad’s predicament, the little boy took out a smartphone and started filming and taking photos.

The man, from Linyi, Shandong province, struggled to get the thing off his head for nearly half an hour before finally calling the fire department for help.

Firefighters used a pair of hydraulic pliers to cut through two legs of the stool. Meanwhile, the boy helpfully added, “Okay, I’m done taking pictures,” shortly before his father was freed at last.