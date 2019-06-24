One greedy little girl in Guangdong province recently found herself stuck inside a claw machine after climbing through the flap in pursuit of a Pikachu doll.

The mom later told police that was busy taking care of her two other toddlers when her eldest daughter slipped away and found her way inside the machine.

Another visitor to the shopping mall arcade in the city of Dongguan noticed the trapped little girl and called the cops. It took 30 minutes before mall staff were able to get her out.

In video from the scene, the little girl is seen remaining surprisingly calm and quiet through the entire incident. Police told reporters that she emerged from the claw machine unharmed.

Netizens were very amused by this whole saga. “I know that feeling. Sometimes, I want to crawl inside when I can’t grab a prize,” commented one.