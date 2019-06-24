A woman has been offered free entry for life to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding after she was spotted walking around the park while hooked up to an IV.

Footage from earlier this month shows the woman walking alongside her male companion who is holding up the drip connected to her arm.

Last week, the world-famous research base posted about the video online, remarking on their incredible love for pandas and declaring that it was searching for the couple in order to give them “panda passports” which would allow them to enter the park for free for the rest of their lives.

So far, however, the pair has not been located.