A scenic spot on the outskirts of the city of Chongqing has created some buzz recently with a bungee-jumping delivery girl.

Wan Tiandi works in logistics at the Wansheng Dream Ordovician Park. One of her jobs is to deliver meals to 200 of her colleagues at lunchtime.

Some of them work quite far away in hard-to-reach areas, including those working at the bottom of the mountain. By car, it takes Wan about 30 minutes to reach this group. By that time, their meals are already cold.

However, about a year ago, Wan hatched a plan of using the nearby bungee jump station to deliver the meals. Now, the commute takes only 2 minutes.

Video of this unusual delivery method has recently gone viral on Chinese social media, causing some net users to wonder if this really is the most efficient way of doing things and accuse the park of just trying to hype up its bungee jumping.

Wan has responded to this skepticism by contending that this really is the way that she works. Meanwhile, Weibo users have continued to wonder why the food isn’t just simply sent down on its own.