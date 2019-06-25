A Shanghai water park has suspended operations after dozens of people mysteriously fell ill on Saturday after visiting.

Over the weekend, Xinhua Hospital in Jing’an district treated a total of 28 patients, 11 adults and 17 children, who had all become sick after visiting the same place, Shangyin Water World (上引生活水世界) on Zhonghuaxin Road.

The patients’ symptoms included coughing, vomiting, and difficulty breathing. They have all since been released. It’s not clear what exactly they were suffering from.

Similarly, it’s unclear what at the water park caused them to become ill.

“While I was playing with my wife and kid in the pool, we suddenly smelled a strange odor,” one visitor wrote on Weibo. “Some kids even started vomiting so we immediately left the place. We were coughing for more than an hour afterward.”

Health authorities in Jing’an district have put the total number of those affected at 37, 19 adults and 18 children. They are now conducting an investigation and say they have ruled out any sort of contamination of toxic substances.

While under investigation, the park has been temporarily shut down. It has promised to take responsibility for whatever happened, offering to pay the medical bills of those visitors who were forced to go to the hospital.