Starting next month in Shanghai, not only will you no longer be wantonly given disposable cutlerly, you’ll also be charged with sorting your own garbage.

On July 1st, new regulations come into effect which require that households sort their trash into four distinct categories: residual garbage, household garbage (food waste), recyclables, and hazardous waste.

Those who fail to properly sort their rubbish will face fines of between 50 to 200 yuan ($7 to $30). Meanwhile, businesses can be fined up to 50,000 yuan ($7,000).

In case you have any confusion about what goes where, here’s a handy guideline graphic published by the Shanghai Daily:

It’s not clear how exactly authorities will monitor this new regulation, though Shine.cn mentions that face recognition may end up playing a part in “detecting those who violate sorting regulations and helping to instill good habits among residents.”