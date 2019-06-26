A Chinese woman who was arrested earlier this month in Florida for stomping on a sea turtle nest in Miami Beach returned to jail on Tuesday after attempting to leave the country.

The 41-year-old woman named Lu Yaquin claimed she didn’t know that she wasn’t allowed to leave the US after being charged with a felony. She was planning to fly to Panama.

In court on Tuesday, Liu’s attorney defended her by explaining that the ticket was booked prior to her first arrest.

Lu is now being held without bond. She has been charged with the crime of molesting or harassing marine turtles or their eggs after she was spotted disregarding warning signs and caution tape on June 15th to stomp on one turtle’s nest and jab at it with a wooden stake.

She was reported to be a Chinese citizen living in Michigan. It’s still not clear what she has against turtle eggs.