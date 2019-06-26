July is the peak of summer in China where pretty much the whole country is suffering in sweaty t-shirts day in day out. However, mother nature has everything sorted out and reveals a plethora of fresh fruits and vegetables to keep us alive.

Aromatic, spicy, sour, zesty – does that get you hungry? Shanghai healthy food pioneers GREEN & SAFE are rolling out their new summer menu created on the world of spices and flavors. It blends Mexican with spicy Sichuan, rich Nanyang cuisine with Thai flavors and rounds it all up with a pop-up stall of Taiwanese shaved ice.

New flavors this season

Opt-in for a herb-sprinkled Mexican tuna taco salad (RMB 35) with tongue-tingling peppers, fresh coriander, and everyone’s favorite avocado.

Ready to feel even more heat? Sichuan Chicken & Termite Mushroom Soba Salad (RMB 35 for the small portion and RMB 68 for the large) brings together the essential flavors of the spicy province and pairs it with Japanese buckwheat noodles.

Stuffy and humid summers may not be very comfortable for us living in the city, but the season creates ideal conditions for fresh Yunnanese wild mushrooms. In order to guarantee the freshest produce, they are transported to Shanghai straight from Yunnan. Seasonal mushroom spaghetti (RMB 68) may sound simple, but everybody knows that basic high-quality ingredients are key to a delicious meal.

A pop-up store for fans of Taiwan-style shaved ice desserts

Don’t fancy a full feast? Stop by instead for a Taiwanese summer classic – shaved ice desserts (RMB 38-48).

Following the great success of their Qimin pop-up shop last year, they’re bringing it back, this time with more great summer pick-me-ups that will leave you feeling refreshed and ready to seize the day.

For those with a truly sweet tooth, you’ll be glad to know of their shaved ice bowls with fresh mango, coconut milk, taro, or caramel.

You can even play a pinball game to win a free portion with any shaved ice receipt, or buy one get one free Asahi beer and other great prizes.

Check out the other mouthwatering items on the menu and get off the usual watermelon summer diet (but do try a glass of their fresh juice to complement your meal (RMB 32).

Roasted Matsutake & Porcini Mushroom Pizza With Truffle Oil (RMB 98)

Roasted Matsutake & Porcini Spaghetti (RMB 78) (Matsutake dishes are available from July 15)

Chicken Waldorf Salad (RMB 30 (small), RMB 58 (large)

Thai Tuna Avocado Salad Boat (RMB 68)

Two Olive & Tuna Pizza (RMB 78)

USDA Choice Natural Angus Rib Eye / 270g (RMB 218)

Find the fresh summer menu in these outlets. Qimin shaved ice pop-up is available in Dongping, Hongqiao branches and comes to Xintiandi branch in the early July.

Dongping Branch

No.6, DongPing Lu（Near Hengshan Lu）

Changning Branch

Takashimaya Department Store, 4F, No.1438, Hongqiao Lu

Xintiandi Branch

Xintiandi North Block, No.22, Lane 181, Taicang Lu

Hongqiao Branch

No.17 Suhong Lu The Hub Block E, B1F – No.1