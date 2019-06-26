Horrifying surveillance footage of a man viciously attacking a lone woman on the street late at night has sparked shock and outrage across China.

In the video, the man punches the woman as she is walking down a sidewalk while focused on her phone. The woman falls to the ground and the man continues his attack, punching and kicking her in the head more than two dozen times and knocking her unconscious.

At one point, it appears that he tries to pull off her skirt. The footage ends with the man dragging the unconscious woman out of sight of the surveillance camera.

You can watch the video below, viewer discretion is strongly advised:

The timestamp on the video shows that the incident occurred at 12:44 am on Saturday, however, there is no obvious indication of where it took place.

On Monday, the video became the hottest topic on Chinese social media with thousands of netizens turning into amateur detectives, attempting to locate the scene of the crime with several police departments around the country pitching in to help.

Eventually, they pointed towards a street in Ganjingzi district in the city of Dalian.

On Tuesday, Dalian police confirmed that the victim, a 29-year-old woman surnamed Wu, had contacted police following the incident. She was said to have suffered only soft tissue damage to her face and has since been released from the hospital.

Just before midnight, police made another announcement, stating that a 31-year-old man surnamed Wang had been arrested for the attack.

Reports describe that Wang was drunk at the time of the attack and “emotionally unstable” following a fight with his girlfriend.

Netizens have called for Wang to be severely punished. Meanwhile, they have also condemned the Dalian police for the speed at which they handled the case, wondering if Wang would have ever been caught if the footage had not gone viral.