A popular Chinese auto blogger has made a solemn apology after being caught on video angrily going after a food delivery man.

Wang Xixi (王兮兮) has more than 3 million followers on Weibo as a personality and presenter for various channels.

On Sunday evening, video filmed by a bystander earlier this year hit the Chinese internet showing Wang acting less than professionally in an encounter with a Meituan worker.

The viral video shows that as Wang screams at the worker, he takes out his phone to call the police, only for her to attempt to grab the phone before pushing, kicking, and even slapping the man, whose helmet visor is put to good use.

During the tantrum, Wang apparently tries to intimidate the delivery guy by nothing that she’s part of the media industry.

Meituan has published a post on Weibo explaining that the encounter had to do with a minor accident that occurred previously between the delivery man and Wang’s former colleague. While police declared that Wang’s colleague was fully at fault, the blogger evidently disagreed.

The delivery giant added that the incident has been settled with Wang apologizing to the delivery man she attacked.

Wang reiterated that apology in a video post shared on her Weibo account on Tuesday in which she blames her “hot temper” for the incident.

While the post has more than 66,000 comments, they have all been hidden.