Shanghai isn’t the only place that will soon be cracking down on disposables, next month plastic straws will become harder to come by in Taiwan.

Starting from July 1st, all government agencies, schools, shopping malls, department stores, and fast food restaurants in Taiwan will no longer be allowed to provide single-use plastic straws to customers.

Violaters will receive a written warning upon their first offense, but, if the issue continues, they face fines of between NT$1,200 ($40) and NT$6,000 ($193).

100 million fewer straws a year

It’s expected that the ban will affect some 8,000 venues and cut the number of plastic straws used each year by 100 million.

However, that’s still only a small fragment of Taiwan’s estimated annual consumption of 3 billion straws.

In an online survey carried out by Taiwan’s EPA, 82 percent of respondents supported the ban.

This is only the first stage of the island’s initiative. If plans run smoothly, consumers will have to pay extra for straws, plastic bags, disposable utensils, and containers starting from 2025. In 2030, a full ban on such single-use items will go into effect.