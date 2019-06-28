Even as Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu continues to hit the presidential campaign trail promising to make Taiwan rich again, online retailers are striking while the iron is hot and cashing in by selling masks that feature his creepy likeness.

Designed in Taiwan and manufactured on the Chinese mainland, the mask is now flying off the shelves, and its sales have now reportedly beat even that of masks inspired by the 2018 horror film The Nun.

According to a costume shop owner in Taichung, two types of masks are available: a simple flat facemask, and a much more realistic full head mask, featuring the mayor’s wrinkles and even his signature mole on the bridge of his nose.

The mask is popular among both the mayor’s fans and haters, said the shop owner, and lots of students are buying it to make parody videos.

Listings seen on Shopee.tw, a leading online e-commerce platform, price the mask at NT$599 (approximately $19) with key words such as “crazy party” and “Halloween mask”.

Here’s something even more disturbing than the mask itself: sales of masks featuring political figures in the United States have reportedly been a very reliably consistent predictor of the outcomes of elections.

Will we see a similar correlation in Taiwan’s 2020 election? We’ll find out soon enough.