Hong Kong has been ranked again as the world’s most expensive city to work abroad in, according to a new report by human resource consulting company Mercer.

For the second year running, the city topped the Mercer Cost of Living Ranking, followed by Tokyo, Singapore, and Seoul.

Asian cities continue to dominate the list, thanks largely to strong housing markets, taking eight out of the top 10 places.

Zurich and New York are the only two non-Asian cities to make it to the top 10.

Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen ranked the sixth, eighth and tenth respectively, having moved up from last year’s seventh, ninth, and twelveth.

Other major cities in Greater China named in the report include Guangzhou (17th), Nanjing (27th), Chengdu, (30th), Tianjin (32nd), Taipei (35th) and Qingdao (41st),

The survey ranked more than 500 cities worldwide based on the comparative costs of a basket of over 200 goods and services including housing, transportation, and food to provide data for employees sent to work abroad.

World’s most expensive cities to live in – Top 10

1. Hong Kong SAR, China

2. Tokyo, Japan

3. Singapore, Singapore

4. Seoul, South Korea

5. Zurich, Switzerland

6. Shanghai, China

7. Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

8. Beijing, China

9. New York, US

10. Shenzhen, China