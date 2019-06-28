It may seem that restaurants in Chinese metropolises spoil us with the great quality food from all over the world, but it’s the rare few that manage to make it to the world’s top rating systems.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony was held in Singapore on Wednesday, the first time the event took place in Asia.

Longstanding controversy over the not-so-diverse jury and the lack of a requirement for them to pay for their own meals aside, a new rule that was introduced this year stirred up a hornets’ nest.

Restaurants that have been named to the top of the list will now automatically be disqualified from the same position in future lists.

Winners will now no longer be able to hog the top spot (not a bad idea in our humble opinion), and will instead be inducted to a hall of fame list called The Best of the Best.

Chinese restaurants on the list

Only two restaurants in China made it to the list, with Hong Kong’s The Chairman debuting at 41st place and Shanghai-based Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet at 48th.

Ultraviolet is an avantgarde multi-sensory avantgarde restaurant that only has one single table of ten seats.

Each dish at the 20-course set menu is paired with lights, sounds, and visual effects to create an immersive experience.

While a perennial favorite, the restaurant fell by quite a few notches from last year.

In 2018 the restaurant has ranked 24th and was the only entry from China.

The Chairman, in Hong Kong’s Central district, is a contemporary Cantonese restaurant owned by chef Danny Yip who previously ran restaurants in Australia before returning home in 2009.

A dedicated locavore, Yip believes in sourcing all of his produce locally, from the pork and chicken to the seafood.

The restaurant also owns its own organic vegetable farm in Sheung Shui.

Best of the best

Dominated by European eateries, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants is led this year by Mirazur on the French Riviera.

New Nordic pioneer Noma took the second spot because of the new rule, and the third place went to Asador Etxebarri located in Atxondo, Spain.

Amongst Asia’s best restaurants, Bangkok based Gaggan leads the way just as it did, and climbed up by one spot.

Here are all the entries from Asia:

#4 Gaggan (Bangkok, Thailand)

#11 Den (Tokyo, Japan)

#18 Odette (Singapore)

#22 Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

#41 The Chairman (Hong Kong, China)

#45 Sühring (Bankok, Thailand)

#48 Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai, China)

Another five China restaurants made it to an extended list featuring the 51st to 150th spots.

#88 Lung King Heen (Hong Kong)

#96 Belon (Hong Kong)

#102 Amber (Hong Kong)

#103 Jade Dragon (Macao)

#113 Vea (Hong Kong)