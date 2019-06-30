Houston Rockets’ James Harden caused quite a commotion in Shanghai when he rode down on an electric scooter with his friends and got pulled over by cops on Saturday afternoon at around 3pm.

James Harden was riding an electric motorcycle in Shanghai and was stopped by the traffic police.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #jamesharden pic.twitter.com/FCTl2BBvG0 — Tracyhan (@Tracyhanhan) June 29, 2019

Conflicting reports online suggest the group may have been riding on the wrong side of the road, or that one of them was riding pillion.

It’s also unclear if they paid a fine or if their scooters were confiscated.

NBA star James Harden was driving in Shanghai and…stopped by traffic police🤣🤣🤣 Not sure if he had to pay a fine👀 (via https://t.co/EMR5P9nx4a) pic.twitter.com/pqvftVsoQT — Gavin Feng (@gavinfeng97) June 29, 2019

In China on tour for Adidas, Harden, who once dated Khloe Kardashian (and later described the experience as the “worst year” of his life), put on a Peking opera costume and shot his trademark step-back 3.

James Harden has been in China these days sponsored by Adidas. He wore a Peking Opera costume and shot his trademark step-back 3. As last year, he promised to Chinese fans that he will bring the Larry O'Brien trophy to Houston. Rockets is still the most popular NBA team in China. pic.twitter.com/5x6kwM51gC — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) June 24, 2019

Starstruck Shanghai-based expats also reported sightings of the NBA star on Twitter Friday evening:

Of all the things I've seen during my China travels, running into James Harden at a bar in Shanghai might be the most random thing that has occurred. pic.twitter.com/3BOE4uWbNL — Radar (@JeffShininger) June 29, 2019

Two things happened tonight

1) a cockroach landed on this girls head and she just brushed it off like it was nothing

2) Sat down at the table next to James Harden at Cantina in Shanghai #FridaysareWeird — Sarah Anne (@sarahsmeet) June 28, 2019

Later that evening, Harden took to Weibo to issue an apology.

“China, thank you for your hospitality 🙏🏾 I would like to apologize for violating traffic rules during my scooter ride today,” he wrote. “Not a good example obviously but I was just trying to enjoy the city as much as possible. Thank you for your understanding and I’ll make sure to abide by the rules next time here.”