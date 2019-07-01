Construction at the largest single terminal airport in the world located in a southern suburb of Beijing has officially completed and they’re just putting up the finishing touches right now.

Daxing airport is expected to be open before September 30th this year, on the eve of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

So it’s time to start planning your next trip!

The busiest single-terminal airport

Daxing airport is expected to serve 72 million passengers by 2025 and up to 100 million by 2040.

Beijing Capital airport has tipped over the 100 million passenger mark in 2018 and is only the second airport in the world to do so after Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the USA.

However, both of the above airports serve passengers in more than one terminal.

Take a sneak peak at what it looks like right now:

Exciting!

Daxing airport was designed by the late British architect Zaha Hadid, whose Leeza SOHO building in Beijing is currently under construction.

Once completed, it’s going to boast the world’s tallest atrium, rising to an incredible 190 meters.

Seems Beijing’s gigantomania will continue to go unabated for a while.