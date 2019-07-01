China Post has just successfully completed its first test of a new fixed-wing drone which set off from a waterport in Shanghai’s Jinshan district and landed 52 minutes later in Shengsi Island in neighboring Zhejiang province.

The unmanned amphibious vehicle can carry up to 250 kilograms of parcels and is able to land on highways, grassland, rivers and the sea.

For the hundreds of islands in the East China Sea, this will mean cutting delivery times by four to six hours as parcels are currently moved by ferries and trucks.

In future, China Post aims to expand the service to the Hangzhou Bay and Bohai Bay.