A Chinese man was sent off a plane by police in Bangkok on Wednesday after he opened the emergency exit when his flight was getting ready to take off.

The Thai Lion Air flight SL940 was bound to leave for Wuhan, Hubei from the Don Mueang Airport at 6.55pm but the incident delayed it until 8.47pm.

According to Apple Daily, when the man pulled open the emergency exit, hundreds of passengers were shocked by the loud bang of the door and yelled at him. A member of the cabin crew rushed to the scene immediately.

A witness said the man looked scared and kept apologizing to the flight attendant after he was stopped, saying he did not know the door was not supposed to be opened. He was then taken off the plane by police along with his luggage.

Thai Lion Air refused to comment on the matter and there is no further report of what happened to the man after he was taken away.

Reports of the inappropriate behavior of Chinese tourists on airplanes have continued to hog recent airlines.

Last month, Sanya airport had to put up a warning to prevent passengers from throwing coins into plane engines for good luck. A female passenger was arrested and detained for ten days for doing the same in April.