Tens of thousands of pro-police supporters made their presence felt Sunday afternoon in Hong Kong, gathering for a protest outside the city’s government headquarters in Tamar Park.

Organizers claimed the rally drew 165,000 supporters, while the police pegged the crowd at 53,000 at its peak.

Predominantly middle-aged and elderly, many of the protestors were dressed in blue and waved Chinese flags, as well as placards with messages such as “We support the police in strictly enforcing the law”, “The dignity of the police is not to be insulted”, and “All are equal before the law.”

Organisers of a pro-police rally held outside the Legco building in Admiralty claim that more than 150-thousand people have taken part in their activity to support the force over their handling of #antiEALB protesters pic.twitter.com/AYG8nsUKPA — Jimmy Choi (@jimcyf) June 30, 2019

Hardline pro-Beijing legislator Junius Ho, the main mastermind of the pro-police protest, lambasted Chief Executive Carrie Lam for destroying police morale with her apology.

Complaining of the “unfair and unfavorable”treatment of the police, Ho said, “While the Chief Executive’s decision on suspending the amendment bill – for the time being – was sensible, given the circumstances, her apology, however, left the Hong Kong police impotent, and their morale at an all-time low.”

Celebrities show up

A number of celebrities showed up at the protest in support of the police.

They include Warren Mok, Tony Leung Ka-fai, Kenny Chung, Alan Tam, Anthony Chan Yau and Maria Tam.

Multiple award-winning actor Tony Leung Ka-fai (not to be confused with Tony Leung Chiu-wai), star of the 1992 erotic drama film The Lover, was reported to have said, “The Hong Kong Police are absolutely worthy of our support.”

News of their presence at the rallies raised the ire of anti-extradition protestors.

“Remember the faces,” wrote one Twitter user. “In future, don’t listen to whatever songs they’re singing or watch whatever movies they act in!”

Ugly scenes

What was meant to be a positive show of support for the police by the silent majority was marred by reports of scuffles and angry confrontations with anti-extradition protestors.

Video circulating on social media, showing some pro-Hong Kong police protesters harassing an #antiELAB protester near Admiralty Centre this afternoon.#FreedomHK pic.twitter.com/ohE0oHQZiM — antiELAB (@anti_elab) June 30, 2019

Really ugly scenes around Hong Kong’s parliament as police supporters shout abuse at pro-democracy protesters camped there. This girl was just led away in tears by police after a crowd surrounded her. No violence but lots of swearing and insults pic.twitter.com/MitjixcKFa — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) June 30, 2019

Pro-democracy legislator Ray Chan reported that a makeshift for Marco Leung, the first man to die in the anti-extradition protest movement two weeks ago, was “desecrated” by the pro-police supporters while a Chinese auntie posed for pictures.

The makeshift memorial for Marco Leung, the first fallen #HongKongProtests protester was desecrated by people attending the pro-Police rally organized by Junius Ho today at Tamar. A dama cheerfully posed for pictures. Netizens captured this video & posted on Facebook. #Shame pic.twitter.com/tA6uWShbBS — Ray Chan (@ray_slowbeat) June 30, 2019

Over at the Lennon Wall, police supporters tore down protest artwork and post-it notes left over the last few weeks by pro-democracy types. They left nothing in their wake.

South China Morning Post reporter Su Xinqi observed how hostile protestors were to foreigners and journalists. She was grabbed by the wrist by a protestor when she tried to stop him from manhandling a female journalist.

Another woman called her a “traitor”, and a man responded, “Go away so I can rape her!”

Police supporters have been hostile to basically everyone not in their camp, including foreigners like the man in black in the video and journos. The aged man leading the confrontation grabbed my wrist and dragged me when I tried to stop him from assaulting a female journo. pic.twitter.com/v39aU6kqkn — Xinqi Su (@XScmp) June 30, 2019

Alone in black clothes can be dangerous this afternoon. The woman with a khaki cap called me a traitor and said she could tell I was evil from my look. I heard a man loudly said "go away so I can rape her" after police put me at their back. Been carrying my badge all day. pic.twitter.com/CgxMWHlBqD — Xinqi Su (@XScmp) June 30, 2019

Stark contrasts

Anti-extradition protestors later came back to the Lennon Wall to voluntarily clean up the mess left by the pro-police group. They also stuck new post-it notes to the wall.

Police supporters attending the rally at Tamar tore down the Lennon Wall and other protest artwork outside the government offices as they passed by. Some democracy supporters are now putting up new post-its. A woman leaving the rally flung water at them from her umbrella. pic.twitter.com/L9fgPmDP0u — Elaine Yu (@yuenok) June 30, 2019

Slowly rebuilding. “Destroy one, and we’d put hundreds back”. pic.twitter.com/279ewTwsg5 — Alvin L (@alvinllum) June 30, 2019

They also quickly set up a new memorial for the Hongkongers who lost their lives during the protest movement.

The newly constructed shrine to the latest martyr who passed. A small drawing depicts the Protesting Mom who was shot point blank by a plastic bullet in footage that shocked everybody. #HongKong #hongkongpolice #ExtraditionLaw #ExtraditionBill #antielabhk #FreedomHKG pic.twitter.com/82sfvTkioj — Robert John T (@rj_tasker) June 30, 2019

Marvelling at the events of the day, Hong Kong-based writer Anthony Dapiran, author of “City of Protest: A Recent History of Dissent in Hong Kong”, wrote, “That’s it in a nutshell. HK’s young protesters charm & enchant HK community & the world with their creativity, humour, art. Pro-BJ folks come & tear it down: but what charm or enchantment do they have to offer people in its place? They leave behind only a blank concrete wall.”

Kevin Yam, a former convenor of the Progressive Lawyers’ Group, chimed in, “I have no objections to people holding s different view from me. But if you claim to be pro-police, then by extension you must be pro-law and order?”

“And if that’s the case then it’s logically absurd to engage in such acts of thuggery. They are #HongKong’s disgrace,” he added.