Four days ahead of the introduction of the new compulsory garbage sorting rules, Shanghai’s Laogang Renewable Resource Recycling Center officially started operation of its second-phase development last Friday.

The new center has eight incinerators which are able to process about 6,000 tons of garbage every day, doubling the amount of the center’s first phase.

That all comes up to 3 million tons of garbage which will be processed here annually, or a third of all household waste produced in Shanghai, making the center the world’s biggest garbage incineration plant.

“If you dump all garbage generated by residents in Shanghai in one day into the Hongkou Football Stadium, it would pile up to a 21-meter-high hill,” Wu Yuefeng, the center’s chief engineer was quoted in Shanghai Daily as saying.

“But after treatment at the center, we can reduce the small hill to only 2 percent of its original weight and 1 percent of its volume.”

The plant can generate up to 1.5 billion kilowatt hours of power, and after the removal of toxic heavy metals, the remaining slag is recycled as building materials such as bricks and cement.

According to Wu, 80 percent of the work at the center is done by machines, while all processes and data are monitored by the mainframe in the central control room.

A small museum about recycling and garbage sorting is attached to the center as it is considering opening part of its facilities to the public.