The People’s Bank of China announced Thursday that it will be releasing the newest 2019 edition of the fifth series of the renminbi notes will be issued on August 30.

The latest series is going to include notes with values of one yuan, 10 yuan, 20 yuan, and 50 yuan, as well as coins with values of one yuan, 50 cents, and 10 cents.

The new edition will not only be tamer than last year’s 70th-anniversary limited edition but will also feature more new anti-counterfeit technology and different color tones.

Take a first look at the new designs:

50-yuan notes

20-yuan notes

10-yuan notes

1-yuan notes

1-yuan coins

50 cents

10 cents

Chinese netizens appear underwhelmed about the new notes and coins. Thanks to the popularity of digital payment methods including Alipay and Wechat Pay, increasingly fewer people are using cash in their day-to-day lives.