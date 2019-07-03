We’ve all heard about superfoods to keep us up and about, but what’s that one thing we can’t do without? Coffee.

Craft coffee cocktails? Count us in!

Discover a new coffee experience with the cocktails that blend fragrant citrus, tropical rum, sweet Kahlua, and freshly roasted coffee beans for a night of summer celebration.

Shanghai’s coffee masters, Ocean Grounds, are throwing a splendid evening of cocktails to celebrate their 3rd birthday party, as well as Independence Day! They’re shaking up new coffee cocktails as well as a round of refreshing summer drinks.

All that and more is going down this Friday, July 5th. And if you’ll sign up with the form below, you get to enjoy one of their four new coffee cocktails on the house!

Additional summer drinks or beers go for just RMB 33.

What’s on the menu, barista?

Ocean Grounds teamed up with mixology experts Ask Jerry to create coffee-based cocktails built on their house blends from around the world.

We are already drooling over these delicious cocktails and its only mid-week

Roasted Rum Sour combines cold drip coffee with white and coconut rum and a squeeze of lemon juice. Basically, it is a tropical island holiday in a glass. Americano American take the best of Italy – Vermouth and Campari – and blends it with coffee and refreshing soda water. Cocktail opens with bitter notes but remains light. A truly complex character. Jim Lee Martini throws you for a loop with a shot of OG’s seasonal espresso, Kahlua, vodka, and a touch of fragrant vanilla. Irish Coffee is Ocean Ground’s take on this familiar cup of warm comfort and booze, topped with cream and whiskey.



What?

Ocean Grounds 3rd birthday

Celebrate Independence Day with power cocktails!

When?

July 5th

5-9pm



Where?

Ocean Grounds

First floor, 282 Huaihai Middle Road,

Hong Kong Plaza (Jinling Road entrance)

