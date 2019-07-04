Six people were killed and more than 190 people were injured on Wednesday after a sudden tornado with a wind speed of 23 meters per second struck the city of Kaiyuan in Liaoning province at 5:15 pm.

Terrifying footage shows a large tornado striking across the city, tossing rubbish and cars in the air, creating carnage. Trees and electric poles were knocked down, blocking roads.

After the tornado was formed in Jingouzi town, it traveled south for 15 minutes, damaging nearly 3600 homes in the process. Some 9,900 residents were affected by the tornado according to local press reports. In the severely damaged areas, electricity and water supply were affected.

Right after the disaster, the local government issued a Level 2 emergency response. At least 210 people were rescued subsequently from wrecked buildings. The government said that they are still assessing the damage caused by the tornado as the rescue mission is still ongoing.

Early warning signals for lightning and hail were announced to the people of Kaiyuan via SMS and Weibo before the tornado at around 4.42 pm on Wednesday but it remains unclear at this point how much damage they helped to avert.

