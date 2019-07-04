Here in China, business cards may be on their way out, thanks to the proliferation of that mother-of-all-apps WeChat, but everywhere else out there in the big wide world, they’re still very necessary in work settings.

Nomadic maker Scotty Allen, creator of Strange Parts, a travel adventure show for geeks on Youtube, recently went to a factory in Shenzhen to get some very cool steel business cards made and filmed the entire behind-the-scenes process.

Allen first shot to fame building his own iPhone using spare parts he bought from the market. Later, when Apple removed the headphone jack from the iPhone to push its bluetooth wireless headphones, he decided to add one back to it, a process that took him four months to complete and cost him thousands of dollars in parts.

He also showed us how to add wireless charging to an old iPhone.