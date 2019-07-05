Firefighters in Shanghai’s Jiading district rescued a 25-year-old man from a ventilation shaft on Tuesday at a construction site, where he had been trapped for four days before construction workers found him.

Rescuers arrived at the construction site on West Jinshajiang Road for the rescue mission after receiving a report at 9:48 am.

The shaft is around six to seven meters deep and officers had to go down the shaft with a rope. They were able to successfully rescue him after just 15 minutes.

The man was weak but conscious when he was found before being rushed to hospital for treatment. Hospital staff said he did not suffer from any wounds and has since been released.

The family of the man told reporters that he was slightly autistic and accidentally fell into the well trying to avoid crossing path with strangers.