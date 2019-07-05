It may be one thing to feel blue, but another to be feeling red, white, and blue all at the same time. July 14th marks the National Day of France, otherwise known as Bastille day.

To celebrate together with our fellow Frenchmen, we are already preparing stomach space for the weekend of feasting at Chez Jojo.

This French restaurant follows the guinguette tradition, modeled after 18th-century taverns that were popular in the suburbs of Paris and other cities in France.

One would eat or drink at a guinguette, then sing and dance to some guy usually playing the accordion.

Chez Jojo wants to be that modern-day guinguette that is not just a restaurant and bar, but also a dancing venue for those feeling sexy after a few glasses of wine.

This Bastille weekend, head there for a full-on soireé with both, daytime and nighttime, activities planned.

BBQ Brunch

July 13-14, 12-4pm

RMB 198 per person

Start the party with the aromas of flame-grilled meats with all you can eat barbeque feast. Pick and choose between beef skewers, duck breast, seafood, vegetables, and more.

What says “national day” better than grilling!

Soireé Guinguette

July 13, 10-1am

RMB 180 (RMB 160 if purchased in advance)

Grab your friends, and rock the night away with French Guinguette and 70s style music. French DJ GABBAY will be spinning tunes until late hours of the night.

For the entry ticket, you get free flow bubbly, wines, beer, or soft drinks. Party like its 1750s!

Dress code: red, blue, or white.

Diner La Guinguette Française

July 13-14, 12-4pm

RMB 268 per person

For those looking to enjoy a full feast on Bastille day, opt-in for this scrumptious French menu which consists of four courses.

Onion soup or gazpacho

Oyster fine de Claire or homemade foie gras terrine escargot

Rib-eye steak, lobster or a hand cut beef tartare

Creme brulee or chocolate fondant.

Reserve a spot before July 11, and you get a glass of prosecco with your dessert on the house.

What?

Bastille Day festivities

at Chez Jojo

When?

July 13-14

Where?

1 Yueyang Lu,

near Dongping Lu

TO RESERVE A SEAT:



📞 54363662

📬 [email protected]