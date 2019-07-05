The ranking of the world’s most powerful passports have been revealed once again in this year’s edition of the Henley Passport Index, and it contains some not-so-good news for avid travelers from around Greater China as their passports all became less powerful.

The index ranks the world’s major passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without having to obtain a visa in advance.

This year’s top three contenders are all in Asia. Japan and Singapore share the first place on the list, both having access to 189 destinations. South Korea comes in third place.

China ranks 74th this year, down three positions from 2018

Chinese passport holders have access to 70 countries in all. They can travel to 31 countries without a visa and can receive a visa upon arrival in 39 countries, most of which are located in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Caribbean. Apart from Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Serbia, Chinese passport holders need visas when travelling to other places in Europe and North America.

Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan all did poorer

Hong Kong ranks 19 th with access to 168 destinations, down two positions from last year

with access to 168 destinations, down two positions from last year Taiwan ranks 30 th with access to 146 destinations, down one position from last year

with access to 146 destinations, down one position from last year Macau ranks 36th with access to 144 destinations, down three positions from last year