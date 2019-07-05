Hong Kong martial arts star Donnie Yen Tze-dan broke the internet on Thursday with his take on the #BottleCapChallenge, a new viral trend now spinning across social media worldwide.

The challenge requires people to twist off the cap of a plastic bottle with a sidekick without actually knocking the bottle over.

While there have been many cool videos of other people doing it, the 55-year-old kung fu superstar took it to the next level by wearing a blindfold, and oh boy, did he do it like a boss.

First started by a taekwondo champion and then picked up in the world of mixed martial arts, the #BottleCapChallenge has started to attract many a Chinese star.

On microblogging platform Sina Weibo, the hashtag #PinggaiTiaozhan (#瓶盖挑战) sparked over 100,000 discussions and was viewed 400 million times.

Hannah Quinlivan, who last year starred in a Hollywood action movie, challenged her husband Jay Chou in her Instagram post. Chou hasn’t taken up the challenge yet but joked that he would train first before showing it to her.

Chinese actor Vincent Zhao Wenzhuo, who is famous for his appearance in multiple martial arts movie, successfully cleared three bottles all with one single kick. He even got his 7-year-old daughter to do it with him: