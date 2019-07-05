A watermelon transportation worker has become something of an internet celebrity after videos of him throwing and catching the fruit single-handedly like a professional basketballer went viral on social media.

The studly 27-year-old based in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province told local media outlets that he has never actually played basketball before, and that when he first started catching melons, his hands ached all day. Now he has become a veritable pro and seldom misses a watermelon.

Online commenters are amused. “He should miss more so that he can eat the broken ones,” a Weibo user commented.

“It’s not a good idea to keep using the same hand,” read another comment. “He should practice his left hand too.”