A five-star hotel was the first to be fined for violating Shanghai’s new trash sorting regulation after it came into effect on July 1, nearly 200 individuals and institutions have since been met with the same fate.

Over the first week of this new era in our fair city’s history, some 17,800 law enforcement personnel carried out a total of 9,600 garbage sorting inspections, covering individuals, residential complexes, hospitals, hotels, shopping malls, and parks.

A total of 190 fines were handed out as a result of these inspections, reports Shine.cn.

Of these cases, 62 percent were guilty of failing to properly set up garbage-sorting bins, 35 percent of failing to correctly sort their rubbish, and 2 percent of collecting and transporting trash illegally.

The number of those fined was only a small percentage of those who were found to have actually violated the new regulations. According to local authorities, a total of 6,704 units and individuals were dissuaded and education.

If they are caught a second time, they face fines of up to 200 yuan ($300) for individuals and 50,000 yuan ($7,000) for businesses.

Last week, video circulated online of sorted trash being dumped into the same truck in Shanghai. In response, inspections have been carried out of 138 local garbage collection and transportation companies, resulting in four companies falling under further scrutiny.