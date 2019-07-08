Disney is at last getting down to business, releasing the first trailer for its upcoming live adaption of Mulan.

The teaser shows Chinese actress Liu Yifei playing the titular role, undergoing the fabled transformation from dutiful daughter to badass warrior who volunteers to defend China against invaders from the north.

Though, inauspiciously for fans of the animated classic, the video much sword fighting but no songs, Mushu, or Cri-Kee, appearing to confirm that this adaption will take a different approach towards telling the famous Chinese legend.

Along with Liu, the movie will also star the likes of Donnie Yen, Jet Li, and Gong Li. While Mushu is slated to appear in the film, it’s not yet clear what form he will take. Cri-Kee will be voiced by Jun Yu.

The film will hit theaters on March 27, 2020.