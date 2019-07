Set to be opened at the end of the year, the Jimingsansheng Bridge will connect together three provinces in southwestern China

Spanning a gorge located at the meeting point of Yunnan, Guizhou, and Sichuan provinces, the so-called “mega bridge” will shorten a journey of two and a half hours of drive time to just one minute. Construction on the bridge began in July 2016 with an investment of 59 million yuan ($8.6 million).