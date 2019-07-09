Three men were swept away by the famous tide of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou while trying to walk back to shore on Sunday. Two of them were rescued afterward but one was found dead.

The Qiantang River is known for the world’s largest tidal bore. While the tide is at its height each year around September and October, when tourists flock to the riverside to watch its might, it can still be dangerous at other times of the year… at least for those foolhardy enough to try wading out onto the river.

In video shot by a passerby, the three men are seen trying to hurry back to shore while onlookers urge them to move faster. Once they are about 50 meters from shore, the tide hits them and sweeps them apart and away.

While rescuers were able to find two of the men before they drowned, their other friend was not so lucky.