Yet another chicken has met an early and grisly end inside a Chinese subway station at the hands of an impatient traveler.

The animal was carried into a metro station in Chongqing recently by a middle-aged woman who was told by staff that live animals like pets and fowl are not allowed on the subway.

However, the woman soon discovered a kind of loophole in these regulations. Dead chickens are considered food and are permissible to be taken onto the metro.

Without further ado, the woman killed the chicken over a trash can, a sight that was caught on camera by a passerby.

The woman was at least considerate in her slaughtering. More often, chickens and ducks have their throats cut on the station floor in China when travelers are informed of the regulations.

Though it’s not only poultry. Last year, after being stopped from entering the subway in Zhengzhou with a bag of goldfish, a man angrily dumped the fish on the floor to die.