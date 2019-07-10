A team of teenaged Double Dutch champs from China has broken their own world record once again, managing an astonishing 143 jumps in just 30 seconds at a jump rope competition in Norway.

Last year in Shanghai, they had set the mark at a mere 136 jumps in 30 seconds.

Hailing from a primary school in Guangzhou, the jump rope team has been cleaning up at this year’s world championship competition in Oslo, wracking up an astounding 60 gold medals so far with days of events still to go.

Unfortunately for China, jump rope is not an Olympic event.