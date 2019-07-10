Along with garbage sorting and disposable cutlery at restaurants, Shanghai is also cracking down on hotels providing disposable items to guests as part of the city’s new waste management rules with dozens of hotels already found to be operating in violation.

Under the new regulations, hotels are required to stop providing guests with six items unless they specifically ask for them: toothbrushes, combs, bathroom sponges, razors, nail files, and shoe-shine pads.

According to Shine.cn, a total of 1,029 inspections have been carried out since the rules went into effect on July 1 with 81 hotels receiving warnings including five luxury hotels which have been named and shamed as:

Ritz-Carlton Hotel Shanghai Pudong

Renaissance Shanghai Zhongshan Park Hotel

JW Marriott Hotel Shanghai at Tomorrow Square

Regal International East Asia Hotel

Wyndham Grand Plaza Royale Oriental Shanghai.

The Renaissance Shanghai Zhongshan Park Hotel was found to be providing guests with five out of the six items, leaving out only bathroom sponges.

Hotels have been ordered to rectify the situation or face fines of between 500 to 5,000 yuan ($72 to $720).