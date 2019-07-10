Jing’an Craft & Farmers Market is back!

Over 30 vendors offering food, drinks, crafts, design and many fresh local and handmade products! There will be a bouncing castle & face painting to entertain the little ones and LIVE music as always!

This time the market will partner up with awesome kids club for more kids activities and games!

Additionally, there is an adoption day for our furry friends and healthy cooking classes.

Scan the GermanEvents QR code on the flyer for more information.



WHAT

Jing’an Craft & Farmers Market

WHEN

7/14, 12-7pm

WHERE

Zeitgeist

537 Haifang road, near xikang road

海防路537号, 近西康路

HOW MUCH

Free