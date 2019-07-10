A woman has been jailed in Shanghai after responding rather poorly to the city’s new garbage sorting rule.

On July 1st, it became compulsory in Shanghai to divide up your trash into four distinct categories: residual garbage, household garbage, recyclables, and hazardous waste.

However, a 33-year-old woman surnamed Ye paid no heed to these regulations when throwing out her trash in a Hongkou district neighborhood last Thursday morning.

Ye’s negligence was spotted by a female volunteer surnamed Zhao who attempted to educate her about the new rules.

In response, Ye shoved Zhao to the ground and began choking her, causing her to pass out, reports Shine.cn.

Zhao was sent to the hospital while Ye was arrested. She has confessed and has received three days detention.

Over the first week of this new era in Shanghai’s history, local authorities handed out nearly 200 fines and thousands more warnings for garbage sorting violations.