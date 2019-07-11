China’s most hated type of public officials have once managed to piss people off by making a street peddler lose his balloons to the sky.

Urban management officers, known as chengguan (城管) are infamous in China for their heavy-handed approach when it comes to dealing with various misdemeanors.

In video captured last week on the street in the Hunan capital of Changsha, five chengguan are seen surrounding the balloon seller. One of them grabs hold of the peddler’s arms, causing him to lose his grip on the balloons while another helps the balloons on their way up.

After the clip spread on social media, the urban management office in Changsha’s Furong district released a statement claiming that the officers had not intended to release the balloons into the sky but that it had accidentally while dealing with the situation.

Netizens, however, aren’t buying it and have condemned the chengguan for lying as well as being excessively cruel.