Yet another escalator tried to eat a human child at a Chinese shopping mall last week but, fortunately, its plans were foiled in the nick of time by an alert worker.

Surveillance footage shows how the two-year-old boy got his arm stuck in the side of the escalator at the mall in Hunan’s Yuanjiang city.

The boy’s mom tries unsuccessfully to pull her son free. Just as they are about to reach the bottom of the escalator, a mall staff member runs over to press the emergency stop button.

Firefighters were called and managed to free the boy’s arm after about a half an hour. He was taken to the hospital.

It’s not clear if the mall worker was specifically tasked with watching over the escalator, however, that certainly seems a worthy occupation. Several years ago, China found itself in the middle of an epidemic of terrifying escalator accidents.

While things have quieted down more recently, every now and again, an escalator does try to swallow another human life.