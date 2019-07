As a couple were taking their wedding photos in a park in the Jiangsu city of Huai’an recently, a 5-year-old girl fell into a nearby pond.

The man immediately leaped into the water in his tux after hearing the girl’s cries for help. He grabbed the kid and handed her to his wife waiting on shore.

Afterward, the couple refused to leave their names. However, their good deed was caught on camera with netizens calling the shot the “loveliest wedding photo of all.”