This year, a number of Western officials and governments have sounded the alarm about the alleged dangers of allowing Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to fashion countries’ 5G networks. Evidently, however, Monaco is not too concerned.

On July 9, the tiny state on the French Riveria became the first European nation to roll out a Huawei-built 5G network nationwide.

What’s the worry?

Huawei is a global leader in ultra-fast 5G technology and has offered its services to countries around the globe.

However, some governments have questioned the Chinese companies’ motives, fearing that Huawei-made technology could provide a backdoor for Beijing intelligence services.

The United States, New Zealand, and Australia have all banned Huawei from providing equipment for their national 5G networks.

A Europe divided

While Washington may be worried, many European countries have been far more receptive towards Huawei’s overtures, even following the arrest of one company employee on spying charges in Poland back in January.

Huawei says that it has already secured 50 commercial 5G contracts outside of China’s borders with 28 of those in Europe.

Switzerland, Estonia, and Finland have already started implementing the Huawei technology.

The UK has said that it will use the Chinese company’s equipment on non-core parts of its 5G network and Germany also has held out against US pressure, telling Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei that his company must meet German security requirements.