Yet another boy in China has hopefully learned why an elevator is not a bathroom, sending sparks flying after taking a piss on the button panel.

Surveillance video from the elevator in a residential community in the Guangdong city of Meizhou shows the kid using his time in the elevator to relieve himself before hurrying out once the doors opened.

Shortly afterwards, a woman walks into the elevator to find the panel short-circuting and shooting out sparks.

The elevator reportedly cost the building’s maintenance department 10,000 yuan ($1,400) to fix.

It’s not clear if the boy’s family will have to pay compensation. Last year, a mom in Xi’an made her son clean an elevator for a month after he was caught peeing inside it.

Earlier that year, one naughty kid urinated all over an elevator control panel inside a Chongqing residential building, causing the lift to break down, trapping him inside until help arrived.