An 11-year-old boy from Henan province has been eating five meals a day in order to gain enough weight to be able to help his sick father.

The father suffers from a type of leukemia which requires a bone marrow transport to treat. The 11-year-old, surnamed Lu, is determined to be his dad’s donor.

In order to donate bone marrow, Lu needs to weigh at least 50 kg. In order to reach this target weight, he has been eating non-stop.

While he weighed only 30 kg back in March, he now weighs 48 kg.

“Sometimes, I am so full that I can’t sleep at night, but I have to do it because it’s the only way to save dad,” Lu told reporters.

Lu’s family has fallen heavily into debt because of his father’s illness and the bone marrow transport will cost hundreds of thousands of yuan more.

The family is now seeking donations, having so far raised more than 80,000 yuan ($11,000) of their 800,000 yuan ($116,000) goal. You can make a donation here.