Showing some true marketing acumen, an Australian chef has started offering a “Hot Pot Hamburger” (火锅汉堡) at his restaurant in Chongqing.

Unfortunately, the menu item is not literally a burger that was submerged in delicious bubbling broth — which actually does sound a bit soggy and gross now that we think about it.

Instead, as chef Paul tells Pear Video, the burger is so called because it includes crispy fried lotus root, sesame oil, and special hot pot flavored sauce. Chongqing is, of course, famous across China for its spicy hot pot.

“On first bite, I thought it tasted a little strange,” says one Chinese customer about the burger. “But after a bit, I thought it was pretty good. The meat was good and the burger is quite unique.”

Netizens have called the woman out for giving a questionable review as she is seen eating a lotus root with a fork and knife. Perhaps, chopsticks would have been more appropriate?

Paul’s restaurant is called Light’s Burger. It’s located in Chongqing’s Longhu Times Tianjie complex (大坪正街龙湖时代天街A馆L4-23). On Dianping, it carries a solid 4.5 rating.