Summer is here and women in the coastal city of Qingdao are hitting the beach once again in their hottest, face-covering swimwear.

While the “facekini” may look odd, many older women in Qingdao swear by it, believing that it is essential to protecting their fair skin from the sun’s damaging rays, not to mention from the problematic swaths of green algae blooming on the water’s surface.

Though we tend to prefer the traditional facekini, the swimsuit has gone through a number of different iterations over the years at the hands of designer Zhang Shifan, who has introduced facekinis inspired by Peking opera, Jingdezhen porcelain, and endangered animals.

[Images via NetEase]