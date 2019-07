A scene from Planet of the Apes broke out recently at the Hefei Wildlife Park in Anhui province with a group of visitors fleeing in terror from an escaped chimpanzee.

After the visitors were safely behind a gate, a zoo worker stepped up to challenge the chimp… only to promptly get his ass kicked and run away, much to the amusement of onlookers.

The animal eventually climbed on top of a roof where it was shot with a tranquilizer by police. The apes may have lost this battle but not the war.