One man in Hebei province is now well-equipped should medieval warfare break out anytime soon after fashioning his own Song dynasty armor.

The lamellar armor is comprised of some 1,200 small plates of metal on a suit of leather. All materials were bought where else but on the internet. It took him 77 days to assemble and weighs 20 kg (45 lbs).

This type of armor was popular back in China’s Song dynasty (960-1279) and is able to defend well against strikes from blunt and pointy weapons. In case he should need to go on the offensive, he’s also equipped with a bow and a polearm.

[Images via NetEase]